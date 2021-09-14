Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: Chase, search of house turns up pipe bomb, drugs, weapons

A Logan County husband and wife were arrested on multiple criminal counts Monday afternoon after an incident that started with a high-speed pursuit and ended with a search of the couple’s residence.
The 36-year-old man was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence.
He was taken to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
His 36-year-old wife was arrested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Custer County Jail.
Formal charges had not been filed against either the man or woman as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation continues and additional charges could be added, officials said.
According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:
A deputy attempted to stop a reckless driver near mile marker 97 on U.S. Highway 83 about 2:10 p.m. Monday. The vehicle refused to comply and headed north. The ensuing pursuit reached speeds more than 100 mph.
The vehicle turned onto rural county roads, and the male driver threw out at least two bags before the vehicle was stopped just west of Stapleton.
During the pursuit, the man contacted his wife to pick up the discarded bags. She was stopped by officers from the Nebraska State Patrol and Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the bags contained nearly a pound of dispensary marijuana and the other had about 4 ounces of what is suspected to be methamphetamine, officials said.
The evidence led the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to get a search warrant for the couple’s residence. The search resulted in the discovery of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, a pipe bomb, multiple firearms, suspected THC products and a stolen ATV from Washington.