Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: Chase, search of house turns up pipe bomb, drugs, weapons

A Logan County husband and wife were arrested on multiple criminal counts Monday afternoon after an incident that started with a high-speed pursuit and ended with a search of the couple’s residence.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence.

He was taken to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

His 36-year-old wife was arrested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Custer County Jail.

Formal charges had not been filed against either the man or woman as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation continues and additional charges could be added, officials said.

According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:

A deputy attempted to stop a reckless driver near mile marker 97 on U.S. Highway 83 about 2:10 p.m. Monday. The vehicle refused to comply and headed north. The ensuing pursuit reached speeds more than 100 mph.