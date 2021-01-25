 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy injured in I-80 crash
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy injured in I-80 crash

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Sunday when the cruiser he was sitting in was struck by another vehicle on westbound Interstate 80.

The deputy was treated at Great Plains Health and released.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 38-year-old Fresno, California, man, was treated for minor injuries, according to a media release. The man was wanted on a warrant from California for parole violation. He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to the media release:

Deputies were at the scene of a crash at mile marker 156, just outside Hershey. The deputy was sitting in his cruiser in the passing lane of the highway with emergency lights on while a tow truck was loading the vehicle involved in the crash. The deputy also had a directional arrow that directed traffic into the other lane and away from the tow truck.

The California man’s car, traveling at a high speed, then struck the cruiser, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Icy roads and drugs are believed to be contributing factors as the man smelled of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

