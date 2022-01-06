 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of Christmas Eve liquor store robbery waives preliminary hearing
0 Comments

Man accused of Christmas Eve liquor store robbery waives preliminary hearing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The case against a 31-year-old North Platte man accused of a Christmas Eve liquor store robbery has moved forward.

Thursday morning in Lincoln County Court, Trevor L. Franklin waived a preliminary hearing and the case advanced to district court.

An amended complaint filed Dec. 30 added the charge of being a habitual criminal. Franklin initially was charged with five counts: robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Franklin remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center with his bail set at 10% of $250,000.

The charges are linked to an armed robbery at Big Red Liquor just before 8 p.m. Dec. 24.

According to court records, two store employees said a man with a plain hoodie coat pointed a silver handgun at them and took the store’s cash box. He had cut the store’s power before entering and blacked out his face with makeup,

Franklin was arrested outside a skill-game room about a block southeast of the liquor store.

He tried to run when North Platte police made contact with him, but he was tackled after a short chase.

More by Tim Johnson

Five stories about law and order in North Platte

Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit felony
Crime
breaking topical

Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit felony

  • Telegraph staff reports
  • 0

Keith L. Allen was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Retiring North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson says the next chapter is for his wife
Local
top story

Retiring North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson says the next chapter is for his wife

  • Tim Johnson
  • 0

“This next chapter is kind of for her,” Police Chief Dan Hudson said. “Every time I have been promoted or moved around within my profession, she had taken a step back or stopped her own upward promotion because of mine. This is a chance to spend more quality time together."

Valentine man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in death of 52-year-old woman
Crime News
breaking

Valentine man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in death of 52-year-old woman

  • Telegraph staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

As of Wednesday afternoon, charges had not been filed in Cherry County Court and Kilmer’s initial court appearance had not been scheduled.

North Platte man faces murder charge in connection with beating death
Crime
top story

North Platte man faces murder charge in connection with beating death

  • Tim Johnson
  • 0

Logan J. Divine is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center without bail. He made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon and was also charged with the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Heng to become district judge, Roberts-Connick a county judge in 11th Judicial District
Local
top story

Heng to become district judge, Roberts-Connick a county judge in 11th Judicial District

  • Telegraph staff reports
  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed two North Platte lawyers to become judges in the 11th Judicial District. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel

The woman told officers she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her. Police noted marks on her neck and a broken blood vessel in one of her eyes, but the injuries appeared to be several days old, according to court documents. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News