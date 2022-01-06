Man accused of Christmas Eve liquor store robbery waives preliminary hearing

The case against a 31-year-old North Platte man accused of a Christmas Eve liquor store robbery has moved forward.

Thursday morning in Lincoln County Court, Trevor L. Franklin waived a preliminary hearing and the case advanced to district court.

An amended complaint filed Dec. 30 added the charge of being a habitual criminal. Franklin initially was charged with five counts: robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Franklin remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center with his bail set at 10% of $250,000.

The charges are linked to an armed robbery at Big Red Liquor just before 8 p.m. Dec. 24.

According to court records, two store employees said a man with a plain hoodie coat pointed a silver handgun at them and took the store’s cash box. He had cut the store’s power before entering and blacked out his face with makeup,

Franklin was arrested outside a skill-game room about a block southeast of the liquor store.