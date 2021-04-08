Man arrested after shooting Tuesday in North Platte

A 30-year-old man has been jailed after a shooting late Tuesday in North Platte sent another man to the hospital.

According to a press release Thursday from the North Platte Police Department, shots were reported on the 1000 block of Rodeo Road just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers called to the scene found a vehicle in a parking lot but could not locate anyone nearby. They found evidence in the lot that shots had been fired.

Officers viewed security footage from the business and observed a man entering the business who appeared to have a leg injury. He was seen entering the business right around the time the gunshots were reported. He then lay on the ground while others apparently provided first aid. Officers notified hospitals about the possibility of someone with gunshot wounds coming to their facilities. Officers found more evidence of a shooting at the scene.

A few hours later, officers were notified that a man had been brought to Great Plains Health with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the wounded man in the emergency room and confirmed that he was the one seen on security footage. The man had suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.