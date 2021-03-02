Man arrested in North Platte on Michigan sexual assault warrant

A 31-year-old man arrested in North Platte Monday had an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual assault in Michigan.
Adam L. Staup was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped near West Fourth and Elm streets, according to a North Platte Police Department incident report.
Staup’s warrant was out of Calhoun County, Michigan. Police spokesman Officer Matt Elder said Staup has been living in the North Platte area for a few years.
The vehicle driver, Amanda Schmidt, 34, of North Platte, had an outstanding time-pay warrant out of Keith County and was arrested as well.
Both individuals were transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
