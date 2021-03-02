 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in North Platte on Michigan sexual assault warrant
0 comments

Man arrested in North Platte on Michigan sexual assault warrant

  • 0
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

A 31-year-old man arrested in North Platte Monday had an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual assault in Michigan.

Adam L. Staup was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped near West Fourth and Elm streets, according to a North Platte Police Department incident report.

Staup’s warrant was out of Calhoun County, Michigan. Police spokesman Officer Matt Elder said Staup has been living in the North Platte area for a few years.

The vehicle driver, Amanda Schmidt, 34, of North Platte, had an outstanding time-pay warrant out of Keith County and was arrested as well.

Both individuals were transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

More on area crime

5 crime stories that stood out in 2020

From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News