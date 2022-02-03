Man charged with felonies after chase that triggered lockout at North Platte school

A 29-year-old man has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly struck a Nebraska State Patrol trooper’s cruiser with his vehicle and fled Wednesday, which led to a search by law enforcement in a neighborhood northwest of Cody Elementary School.

Christopher M. Brewer III appeared in Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon.

He is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest using a deadly weapon.

According to court records, Brewer also has an active bench warrant in Lancaster County for possession of methamphetamine.

Brewer’s bail was set at 10% of $100,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10.

He remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to court records and the State Patrol:

A trooper found Brewer in a parking lot near the intersection of West A Street and South Carr Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. As the trooper approached, the brake and reverse lights on Brewer’s vehicle came on.