Man charged with felonies after chase that triggered lockout at North Platte school

A 29-year-old man has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly struck a Nebraska State Patrol trooper’s cruiser with his vehicle and fled Wednesday, which led to a search by law enforcement in a neighborhood northwest of Cody Elementary School.
Christopher M. Brewer III appeared in Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon.
He is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest using a deadly weapon.
According to court records, Brewer also has an active bench warrant in Lancaster County for possession of methamphetamine.
Brewer’s bail was set at 10% of $100,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
He remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
According to court records and the State Patrol:
A trooper found Brewer in a parking lot near the intersection of West A Street and South Carr Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. As the trooper approached, the brake and reverse lights on Brewer’s vehicle came on.
The trooper ordered Brewer out of the vehicle, but he accelerated backward and struck the patrol cruiser before he fled from the parking lot.
During the short pursuit, Brewer was “operating the vehicle in a willfully reckless manner by crossing over the center line and passing vehicles. (Brewer) also ran two stop signs and was driving at an extremely high rate of speed past Cody Elementary School.”
The pursuit was called off due to public safety concerns. Brewer’s empty vehicle was found shortly afterward on Sixth Street between Custer and Carr streets. His shoes were found 30 to 40 feet from the vehicle.
A K-9 unit was brought in to assist with the search, which also involved North Platte police, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Brewer was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Wednesday, when he was found hiding under a truck topper.
