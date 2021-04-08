Man charged with felonies after shooting Tuesday in North Platte

A 30-year-old man is charged with two felonies after a shooting late Tuesday in North Platte sent another man to the hospital.
Eduardo Gomez is charged with second-degree assault and using a firearm to commit a felony. In Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon, Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at 10% of $150,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday. Gomez remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
According to court records and a press release Thursday from the North Platte Police Department:
Shots were reported on the 1000 block of Rodeo Road just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday
Police officers found a vehicle in a parking lot but could not locate anyone nearby. They found evidence in the lot that shots had been fired.
Officers viewed security footage from the business and observed a man entering the business who appeared to have a leg injury. He was seen entering the business about the time the gunshots were reported. He then lay on the ground while others apparently provided first aid. Officers found more evidence of a shooting at the scene.
A few hours later, officers were notified that a man had been brought to Great Plains Health with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the wounded man in the emergency room and confirmed that he was the one seen on security footage. The man had suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg, which was not considered life-threatening.
On Wednesday investigators reviewed more security footage and identified a suspect. The video showed that an altercation took place before the shots were fired, and a black, green and silver Toyota quickly left the parking lot afterward.
About 11 a.m. Wednesday, Gomez and his vehicle were located in the 100 block of West First Street.
Gomez had a black-handled pistol tucked in his waistband. He was holding a cellphone in one hand and a magazine for the pistol in the other. The gun was a Smith and Wesson 9 mm and the magazine held 9 mm Luger rounds. The rounds matched the shell casings found at the scene of the altercation and shooting.
Gomez was interviewed at the police station and admitted to having the gun on his hip in a holster at the time of the incident. He said two individuals attacked him and the gun fell to the ground.
Gomez said he did not fire the gun and that his head was down and covered with his hands when there was a gunshot. He indicated he did not know where the shot came from or what gun was fired.