Man charged with felonies after shooting Tuesday in North Platte

On Wednesday investigators reviewed more security footage and identified a suspect. The video showed that an altercation took place before the shots were fired, and a black, green and silver Toyota quickly left the parking lot afterward.

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, Gomez and his vehicle were located in the 100 block of West First Street.

Gomez had a black-handled pistol tucked in his waistband. He was holding a cellphone in one hand and a magazine for the pistol in the other. The gun was a Smith and Wesson 9 mm and the magazine held 9 mm Luger rounds. The rounds matched the shell casings found at the scene of the altercation and shooting.

Gomez was interviewed at the police station and admitted to having the gun on his hip in a holster at the time of the incident. He said two individuals attacked him and the gun fell to the ground.

Gomez said he did not fire the gun and that his head was down and covered with his hands when there was a gunshot. He indicated he did not know where the shot came from or what gun was fired.