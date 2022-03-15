Man convicted in 2005 North Platte robbery dies in prison

LINCOLN — A Colorado man convicted of a 2005 armed robbery at a North Platte Kwik Stop died in prison Sunday night.

Melvin Stamper, 53, was serving 18 to 34 years on two counts of robbery and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon. He had also been convicted of robbing a Walgreens in Kearney.

He had been incarcerated at the penitentiary in Lincoln since Nov. 18, 2005.

The cause of death has not been determined, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services media release. A grand jury will investigate.

Stamper robbed the Kwik Stop at B and Jeffers on June 23, 2005.

After waiting for the clerk to finish a sale, Stamper pulled out a small handgun and demanded the cash from the register.

Stamper left in a small van parked in the alley behind the store, and a witness later identified Raymond J. Super, of Salt Lake City, as the driver.

Later that night, a man entered the Walgreens in Kearney and asked for cigarettes. He briefly left the store after the clerk asked for identification, then returned and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark minivan after he left the store.

The van used in the two incidents had been carjacked from Littleton, Colorado.

Stamper was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for the Kwik Stop robbery and 8 to 14 years for the Kearney incident.

Super received a one-year sentence for being an accessory in the North Platte robbery, and 180 days for receiving stolen property in the Kearney case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.