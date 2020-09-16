Man faces felony charges for alleged stabbing

A 33-year-old man is charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another individual during a fight outside a North Platte business.
Pedro M. Hernandez Jr., was arraigned on a count of first-degree assault and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. in Lincoln County Court Wednesday
Judge Kent Turnbull set his bail at $25,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 24.
Hernandez Jr. must provide 10% of the bail amount in order to be released from confinement at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
According to court records, members of the North Platte Police Department responded to a stabbing at the 1500 block of East Fourth Street at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The officers met with a victim who was bleeding near his right elbow.
The individual was transported to Great Plains Health and later underwent surgery.
Officer reviewed security video from the business and found an altercation that involved Hernandez Jr. and the victim.
According to the documents, the video shows the two exchanging words before engaging in a fight.
The fight moved both in and out of the camera frame and at one point, the victim is shown holding his arm and showing it to people, police said.
Hernandez then left the scene and was later taken into custody on a warrant. During an ensuing interview with an officer, Hernandez Jr. admitted to a physical altercation with the victim, police said.
