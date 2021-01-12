Man faces multiple charges related to alleged North Platte business thefts

Multiple charges have been filed against a 47-year-old man accused in thefts at two North Platte businesses Saturday.
Fabian Toro-Tobar appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday. He is charged with felony criminal impersonation as well as misdemeanor charges of obstruction of a police officer and theft with a value of $0 to $500. He is accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle parked in the Walmart lot.
In a separate case, Toro-Tobar is charged with misdemeanor theft, $0 to $500, for allegedly taking a driver’s license and bank card from a purse in an unattended shopping cart at Gary’s Super Foods.
He is scheduled for another county court appearance in both cases Thursday.
Toro-Tobar is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center. Bail was set at $5,000, of which he must pay 10% to be released.
According to court records and a media release from the North Platte Police Department:
Officers were called to Walmart at 1:28 p.m. Saturday for a report of individuals going through vehicles in the parking lot.
A description of Toro-Tobar was provided to officers and he was spotted walking along the 400 block of East Leota Street.
When an officer asked Toro-Tobar to stop, he ran and briefly hid under a van. Toro-Tobar then started to run again but was taken into custody shortly after.
The purse that had been removed from the vehicle was recovered. The theft at Gary’s Super Foods was reported shortly afterward, and video from security cameras showed Toro-Tobar taking the debit card from the purse.
Toro-Tobar and another individual had tried to use the card to purchase several items from Walmart.
Toro-Tobar initially told officers his name was Luca Ballarini and gave identification in support of that.
Through the investigation it was determined that five other individuals were involved in the incident. A black GMC Yukon that was spotted at Walmart and identified as a suspect vehicle had been rented under the name of Luca Ballarini.
The other suspects have not been identified.
Toro-Tobar’s identity was confirmed with fingerprinting at the detention center.