Man faces multiple charges related to alleged North Platte business thefts

Multiple charges have been filed against a 47-year-old man accused in thefts at two North Platte businesses Saturday.

Fabian Toro-Tobar appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday. He is charged with felony criminal impersonation as well as misdemeanor charges of obstruction of a police officer and theft with a value of $0 to $500. He is accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle parked in the Walmart lot.

In a separate case, Toro-Tobar is charged with misdemeanor theft, $0 to $500, for allegedly taking a driver’s license and bank card from a purse in an unattended shopping cart at Gary’s Super Foods.

He is scheduled for another county court appearance in both cases Thursday.

Toro-Tobar is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center. Bail was set at $5,000, of which he must pay 10% to be released.

According to court records and a media release from the North Platte Police Department:

Officers were called to Walmart at 1:28 p.m. Saturday for a report of individuals going through vehicles in the parking lot.

A description of Toro-Tobar was provided to officers and he was spotted walking along the 400 block of East Leota Street.