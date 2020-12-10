Man involved in kidnapping, Hayes Center standoff has hearing set for Jan. 14

Robert D. Smith, who is charged with kidnapping and two other felonies in connection with a Dec. 1 incident, will have a contested preliminary hearing.

The Jan. 14 hearing was set Thursday morning in Lincoln County Court.

Smith, 44, of Hershey, is scheduled to appear in court in two other cases on that January date as well.

He has a misdemeanor charge of violation of a protection order on Oct. 30, as well as violation of a protection order and false reporting on Nov. 15.

Smith was arrested Dec. 2 after a standoff with law enforcement that lasted more than six hours at a residence in Hayes Center.

Besides the kidnapping charge, he is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He also has a misdemeanor count of violating a protection order.

He is accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint on the night of Dec. 1 after he hid in the back seat of her vehicle.

The woman said the man forced her to drive south on Hershey-Dickens Road and at one point restrained her, secured her wrists with zip ties and placed duct tape over her mouth when she stopped the vehicle and tried to escape, according to court records.