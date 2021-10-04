Man pleads no contest in charges related to February 2020 incident at Lake Maloney

A 33-year-old Hastings man pleaded no contest Monday morning to two charges that stem from an incident in which he was shot while attempting to flee law enforcement near Lake Maloney in late February 2020.

In Lincoln County District Court, James T. Mitchell — who lived in North Platte at the time of the incident — pleaded to counts of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and assaulting an officer using a motor vehicle

Two other charges — possession of 28 to 139 milligrams of methamphetamine and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony — were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6. His attorney, Martin Troshynski, said his client faces federal charges from the incident as well.

Mitchell was involved in one of two separate incidents at the Kansas Point Campground on the evening of Feb. 24, 2020.

According to court documents:

While the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a suspect in the other, unrelated case, Mitchell drove a vehicle into the area.

The deputies recognized Mitchell, who had an active warrant in a marijuana possession case. They approached the vehicle and noticed a bag of marijuana on his lap.