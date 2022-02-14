Man pleads not guilty to charges connected to Christmas Eve liquor store robbery

A 31-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges connected to a liquor store robbery in North Platte on Christmas Eve.
Trevor L. Franklin, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and being a habitual criminal.
An April 25 status hearing was scheduled.
The charges are linked to an armed robbery at Big Red Liquor just before 8 p.m. Dec. 24. According to court records, a man in a plain hoodie coat pointed a silver handgun at two store employees and took the cash box. He cut the store’s power before entering and blacked out his face with makeup
He was arrested outside a skill game room about a block southeast of the store
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Joseph A. Pittman, 32, pleaded guilty of making terroristic threats on June 6. A charge of using a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Pittman was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with 207 days served. He also received nine months of post-release supervision.
» Cynthia M. Canann, 45, pleaded guilty of possession of a methamphetamine on Sept. 24.
A misdemeanor count of false reporting was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Canann was sentenced to 270 days in jail and credited with 143 days served. She also received 12 months of post-release supervision.
Canann also pleaded guilty of possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute in a separate case that stems from a Dec. 28, 2020, incident. Her sentence was deferred with acceptance into the problem-solving court program.
Charges in a third case were dismissed.
» Joshua A. Richards, 33, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault in an Aug. 6 incident.
A felony charge of making terroristic threats was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Richards was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with 191 days served.
» Irma A. Divas Donas, 22, of Lincoln, pleaded no contest to driving under the influence on April 18, 2020.
Two other charges from the incident were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Divas Donas was sentenced to 364 days of probation and fined $500, and her driver’s license was revoked for 60 days.
» Kent A. Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in three separate cases.
The possession charges stem from incidents on Dec. 10, 2019, and March 21 and March 25, 2020.
He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision in all three cases.
The terms will run at the same time.
Smith was credited with 95 days, a combination of days spent in jail and in treatment.
» Derrick L. Carr, 47, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted failure to report address charge as a registered sex offender.
Carr was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with two days served.
» Travis L. Brandt, 41, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of driving under the influence with one prior conviction.
A count of driving during revocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Brandt was sentenced to 132 days in jail and credited with 74 days served. He also was fined $1,000 and will have his license revoked for 24 months.
» David A. Plaster, 40, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional on Dec. 7, 2020.
Four other charges in the case were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Plaster was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision probation.
» Nicole Lytle, 41, of Hastings, received a 36-month probation term for a count of second-degree domestic assault on June 24, 2020.
» Jackson L. Seitz, 23, admitted violating conditions of his nine-month post-release supervision.
Seitz was sentenced to 150 days in jail and credited for 49 days served.
» Marcus M Nida, 25, pleaded guilty of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on Oct. 15, 2020.
Nida’s sentence was deferred with acceptance into the problem-solving court program.
» Brandon T. Goodall, 26, pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Dec. 17.
Two other charges in the case were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Goodall’s sentence was deferred with acceptance into the problem-solving court program.
» Scott L. Harbick, 37, pleaded no contest to a felony count of intentional child abuse with no injury on Aug. 4.
Harbick also admitted to probation violations in two other additional cases.
Charges in two additional separate cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Harbick is scheduled to be sentenced April 11.
» Wesley H. Hawkins. 53, pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempted first-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and a charge each of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.
The charges all stem from a June 27, 2020, incident.
An April 25 status hearing was scheduled.
» Mark C. Matson, 43, pleaded not guilty to charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony, making terroristic threats, domestic assault intentionally causing bodily injury, and negligent child abuse with no injury.
An April 25 status hearing was scheduled.
» Luke C. Ressegieu, 32, pleaded not guilty of assault by strangulation or suffocation and assault causing bodily injury to a person. Both charges stem from a Dec. 21 incident.
An April 25 status hearing was set for the case as well as a separate one involving an alleged probation violation.
» Zachary R. O’Gwynn, 32, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
A March 28 status hearing was scheduled.
» Cody R. Bayne pleaded guilty to charges of theft by shoplifting with a value of $500 or less and possession of Xanax and Klonopin. All three charges stem from a Jan. 2 incident.
Charges in two additional cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Bayne is scheduled to be sentenced April 11.
» Reid C. Corbett, 56, of Mankato, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 5.
A March 28 status hearing was scheduled.
» Charles W. Lynch, 50, pleaded not guilty to three charges of possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of second-offense driving under the influence, refusal to submit to test and no proof of insurance.
The six charges all stem from a Jan. 11 incident.
An April 11 status hearing was scheduled for the case and a separate one.
» Jad R. Hipple, 34, pleaded not guilty to possession of Adderall on Dec. 7.
An April 11 status hearing was scheduled,
» Christopher D. Bornschein, 32, pleaded not guilty to four counts of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 17.
He also pleaded not guilty to counts of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespass in a separate case for the same date.
A Feb. 28 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Nichole E. Wright, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and two counts of negligent child abuse with no injury on Dec. 27.
Wright also pleaded not guilty to a count of intentional child abuse with no injury in a separate case for the same date.
An April 11 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Rachel L. Humphrey, 41, denied violating conditions that led to her removal from the problem-solving court program.
A March 14 status hearing was scheduled.
» Amy Berenti, 39, of Omaha, denied violating conditions that led to her removal from the problem-solving court program.
A March 1 hearing was scheduled.