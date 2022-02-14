Man pleads not guilty to charges connected to Christmas Eve liquor store robbery

» Kent A. Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in three separate cases.

The possession charges stem from incidents on Dec. 10, 2019, and March 21 and March 25, 2020.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision in all three cases.

The terms will run at the same time.

Smith was credited with 95 days, a combination of days spent in jail and in treatment.

» Derrick L. Carr, 47, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted failure to report address charge as a registered sex offender.

Carr was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with two days served.

» Travis L. Brandt, 41, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of driving under the influence with one prior conviction.

A count of driving during revocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Brandt was sentenced to 132 days in jail and credited with 74 days served. He also was fined $1,000 and will have his license revoked for 24 months.