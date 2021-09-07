 Skip to main content
Man suspected in East Coast homicides arrested at Lake McConaughy
STERLING, Colo. — Authorities from Colorado and Nebraska joined last week in arresting a suspect in two East Coast homicides near the northwest end of Lake McConaughy.

Luis Carranza-Andrade was arrested without incident at Lake Mac’s Marina Landing based on a tip from federal authorities, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office in Sterling said on its Facebook page.

Marina Landing, five miles east of Lewellen, is a Keith County development along Nebraska Highway 92 near the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Omaha Beach area.

The U.S. Marshals Service in New Jersey told the department Sept. 1 that Carranza-Andrade was in the Lewellen area and wanted in connection with separate homicides in New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Some Logan County sheriff’s deputies are assigned to the Marshals Service’s Colorado Violent Offenders Task Force, according to the Colorado department’s Facebook post.

Task force members arrested Carranza-Andrade at a residence he was working on at Marina Landing, the post said.

Deputies from the Garden and Keith county sheriff’s offices aided their Colorado counterparts, it said. Game and Parks law enforcement officers and the Nebraska State Patrol also assisted.

