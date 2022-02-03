Man to serve over 7 years in prison for methamphetamine possession

A 32-year-old Funk man was sentenced to more than 7 1/2 years in federal prison for possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

David J. Burke will also have to serve four years of supervised release after the 92 month prison term.

The sentence is a result of a search of Burk’s residence by the Nebraska State Patrol on Oct. 23, 2017, according to a media release from U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office.

Law enforcement officers found a pill bottle that contained 54.42 grams of methamphetamine and $6,480.

As part of his sentence, Burke was ordered to forfeit the funds.

A .357 magnum revolver was also found in the armrest of a couch in the residence.

Burke’s sentence was enhanced for possessing the firearm.