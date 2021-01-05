Man wanted after stabbing in North Platte

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 53-year-old man after a stabbing in North Platte Friday night.

Nick Cooper is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the stabbing, which left a 32-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a North Platte Police Department media release, officers were called at 10:19 p.m. Friday to a reported assault in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street. Officers learned that two men had argued outside a residence. Police say one of the men, Cooper, stabbed the other man once in the abdomen. The argument continued briefly after the assault.

Cooper fled before officers arrived, police say.

The wounded man was transported to Great Plains Health by the North Platte Fire Department.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com or 308-534-8400.

Cooper is described as 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes, gray hair and “Lakota” is tattooed on his neck.