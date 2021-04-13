Maxwell man faces felony charge after methamphetamine found in vehicle during traffic stop

A 35-year-old Maxwell man is charged with a felony after four grams of methamphetamine were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop Monday night.

Daniel S. Endicott appeared in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon on the count of possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute.

Judge Joel Jay set bail at 10% of $100,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 22.

According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release and court documents:

A deputy responded to concerns from residents of a trailer court on the 300 block of South Old Military Road in Maxwell. Those individuals reported that there was a lot of traffic at one trailer during the night and the vehicles would stay for a few minutes and leave.

The deputy saw an individual in a blue hoodie leave the trailer carrying a black backpack, get into a Chrysler and leave. The deputy then checked the license plates, which proved to be fictitious.

The deputy tried unsuccessfully to cut off the Chrysler. The same vehicle was later spotted near U.S. Highway 30 and Newberry Road in North Platte.