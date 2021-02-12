Maxwell man facing felonies for alleged sexual assault

A 19-year-old Maxwell man is charged with two felonies for the alleged sexual assault of a female juvenile on Nov. 24.
Drake D. Baller made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor, and first-degree forcible sexual assault.
Both charges are Class 2 felonies, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 50 years.
He remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center on 10% of a $500,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Baller was taken into custody by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Brady on an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon, according to court records.
The arrest warrant was issued after a 15-year-old girl told investigators that she had been assaulted by Drake at a bunk house located at the Haythorn Ranch in Maxwell.
The girl stated during a forensic interview on Feb. 4 that she had voluntarily gone to the ranch to meet with Baller and the two then began to have sex, according to court records. She told authorities that at one point she told Baller “no” and “stop” but he did not comply.
