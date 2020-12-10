 Skip to main content
McCook man arrested, charged in connection to October murder investigation
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

MCCOOK — A 45-year-old McCook man was arrested Thursday morning and is charged with three felonies in connection with a murder investigation from an Oct. 8 incident.

Travis G. Terwilliger is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Red Willow County Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and being an accessory to a felony.

The latter count charges Terwilliger with providing false information to an law enforcement officer with the intent to “interfere with, hinder, delay or prevent the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of another for an offense,” according to the criminal complaint.

Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team members arrested Terwilliger at his residence on the 300 block of East Second Street in McCook without incident. The Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and McCook Police Department assisted with the arrest, according to a State Patrol media release.

Terwilliger was transported to the Red Willow County Jail.

A warrant for Terwilliger was issued Dec. 2. The supporting document for the arrest warrant was sealed.

