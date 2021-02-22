McCook man charged in connection to December shooting in Palisade

A 36-year-old McCook man is accused of several charges in connection with a shooting of a 58-year-old man in Palisade on Dec. 18,
Benjamin Farr is suspected of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.
The patrol stated it filed an arrest affidavit in Hayes County Court for Farr, who is already in custody in Red Willow County on an unrelated charge.
The shooting victim was transported to Great Plains Health for treatment after the incident in the 300 block of North Osborn Street in Palisade.
The Hayes County and Hitchcock County sheriff’s offices both responded to the scene and requested that the State Patrol handle the investigation.
The State Patrol recovered three firearms during the investigation that are believed to be stolen.
More crime reporting
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.