McCook man charged in connection to December shooting in Palisade
McCook man charged in connection to December shooting in Palisade

A 36-year-old McCook man is accused of several charges in connection with a shooting of a 58-year-old man in Palisade on Dec. 18,

Benjamin Farr is suspected of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

The patrol stated it filed an arrest affidavit in Hayes County Court for Farr, who is already in custody in Red Willow County on an unrelated charge.

The shooting victim was transported to Great Plains Health for treatment after the incident in the 300 block of North Osborn Street in Palisade.

The Hayes County and Hitchcock County sheriff’s offices both responded to the scene and requested that the State Patrol handle the investigation.

The State Patrol recovered three firearms during the investigation that are believed to be stolen.

