McCook woman could serve up to 10 years for killing husband
McCook woman could serve up to 10 years for killing husband

gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

Lavetta C. Langdon is headed to prison for eight to 10 years for killing her husband, who she said mentally and physically abused her for three decades.

Judge David W. Urbom sentenced the 80-year-old woman Monday in Red Willow District Court.

Langdon pleaded no contest to an amended count of manslaughter June 1 in the death of 79-year-old Larry Langdon. She was initially charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The latter charge was dismissed.

She was credited with 125 days served.

Manslaughter is a Class 2A felony in Nebraska and carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to court records, law enforcement officers responded at 9:22 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020, to a report of a physical altercation at a residence on the 900 block of East Third Street in McCook.

A man was found in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Langdon admitted to officers that she had shot him. She said her husband had abused her for 30 years.

She told officers that her husband had hit her in the face on both cheeks earlier that morning. She said she had told him before that if he ever hit her again, she would kill him.

Langdon said his response was that she “was all bluff.”

Langdon told officers that she waited until her husband went to his room and turned on his oxygenator.

She then went to the closet where he kept the 9 mm gun that he had shown her how to use three days before, and she fired one shot as he was in the bed.

Breaking News