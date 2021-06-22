McCook woman to be sentenced next month for killing husband who she said abused her for 30 years

An 80-year-old McCook woman is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing her husband, who she said abused her for 30 years.

In Red Willow District Court on June 1, Lavetta C. Langdon pleaded no contest to an amended charge of manslaughter in the death of 79-year-old Larry Langdon.

She was initially charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The latter charge was dismissed.

Langdon is scheduled to be sentenced July 12.

According to court records, law enforcement officers responded at 9:22 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020, to a report of a physical altercation at a residence on the 900 block of East Third Street in McCook.

A man was found in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Langdon admitted to officers that she had shot him. She said her husband had abused her for three decades.

She said her husband had hit her in the face on both cheeks earlier that morning. She said she had told him before that if he ever hit her again she would kill him.

Langdon said his response was that she “was all bluff.”