More teens cited in connection to destruction, vandalism at Indian Meadows Golf Course

Four more teenagers have been cited in connection with property destruction and vandalism at Indian Meadows Golf Course.

According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release Thursday, the male juveniles are a 15-year-old from North Platte, and three Sutherland teens, 14, 15 and 17 years old.

All were cited for felony criminal mischief.

Two youths were initially connected with the case on Aug. 6. Brooklyn S. Little, 18, of North Platte was charged with felony criminal mischief, with a value of more than $5,000; and a 14-year-old boy was cited on suspicion of criminal mischief.

According to the media release, the Sutherland juveniles were summoned to the course after the first group had left. The release said they arrived at the course with a member of the first group to damage more property.

Nine golf carts were damaged, as was the course. The damage is estimated at $58,000.