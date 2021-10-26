Motorcyclist arrested after chase exceeding 100 mph

A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Horton, Kansas, was arrested Monday afternoon after a pursuit through Lincoln and Dawson counties in which speeds exceeded 100 mph.

He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and multiple traffic violations, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release. Several unknown substances were also found in his possession and will be tested.

According to the release:

About 12:45 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding as it was headed east on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The rider refused to stop and fled south on U.S. Highway 83.

The motorcyclist eventually turned around and headed north into North Platte, at which time the trooper ended the pursuit out of public safety concerns.

Roughly 45 minutes later, the North Platte Police Department received a report of the same motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Highway 30. Troopers unsuccessfully attempted to stop the motorcycle near Brady and another pursuit began.