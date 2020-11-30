Nebraska State Patrol arrests 34 people for driving under influence during annual 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested 34 people for driving under the influence and cited 22 others for having open alcohol containers during the Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign

Troopers also assisted more 477 motorists during the campaign Nov. 16-29, according to a State Patrol media release.

“Click It or Ticket” combines the efforts of the State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state. The campaign is funded in part through the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

The State Patrol statistics from the campaign also included citations for speeding (776), driving after suspension (66), no proof of insurance (42). no seat belts (25). improper child seat restraints (nine) and minors in possession of alcohol (seven).