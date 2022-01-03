Nebraska State Patrol arrests 60 drivers for DUIs during holiday campaign

Nebraska State Patrol troopers took dozens of impaired drivers off the road during the holiday season “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Troopers made 60 arrests for driving under the influence, according to a press release.

“Every DUI arrest has the potential of saving lives,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Planning ahead to have a sober driver has the same potential.”

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign Dec. 17 through Jan. 1. Troopers and dispatchers around the state were working overtime throughout the holiday season in an effort to reduce the potential for serious injury or fatality crashes.

In addition to the 60 DUI arrests, troopers issued more than 700 citations for speeding, including 63 cases in which the driver was traveling at 100 mph or more. Troopers also issued citations for driving under suspension (75), minor in possession of alcohol (27), open alcohol container (35), no proof of insurance (36), no seat belt (17), and improper child restraint (8). Troopers also performed 628 motorist assists.