Nebraska State Patrol arrests five after traffic stop near McCook

State troopers arrested five people after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 6 near McCook Tuesday evening.

About 9:15 p.m., a trooper stopped a Dodge Journey that was driving without its lights on. The vehicle also had no license plates. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected that the driver was impaired, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The trooper arrested the driver, a 42-year-old Indianola man, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and driving under suspension, as well as traffic violations.

According to the patrol, the trooper also located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the passengers’ possession. The four passengers were also arrested.

All five were lodged in Red Willow County Jail. The investigation continues, according to the patrol.