Nebraska State Patrol finds 11 pounds of fentanyl in traffic stop near Lexington
Nebraska State Patrol finds 11 pounds of fentanyl in traffic stop near Lexington

Nebraska State Patrol finds 11 pounds of fentanyl in traffic stop near Lexington

Eleven pounds of fentanyl -- the equivalent to about 2.5 million lethal doses -- was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dawson County on Monday night.

Eleven pounds of fentanyl -- the equivalent to about 2.5 million lethal doses -- was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dawson County on Monday night.

A 27-year-old Long Beach, California, man, was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver and transported to the Dawson County Jail.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release:

At approximately 11 p.m., a trooper stopped an eastbound BMW end with defective lighting on Interstate 80, just outside Lexington.

During the traffic stop, the trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s Office saw marijuana inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search resulted in a small amount of the drug being found along with the fentanyl.

