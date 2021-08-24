Nebraska State Patrol finds 11 pounds of fentanyl in traffic stop near Lexington

Eleven pounds of fentanyl -- the equivalent to about 2.5 million lethal doses -- was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dawson County on Monday night.
A 27-year-old Long Beach, California, man, was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver and transported to the Dawson County Jail.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release:
At approximately 11 p.m., a trooper stopped an eastbound BMW end with defective lighting on Interstate 80, just outside Lexington.
During the traffic stop, the trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s Office saw marijuana inside the vehicle.
A subsequent search resulted in a small amount of the drug being found along with the fentanyl.