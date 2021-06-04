Nebraska State Patrol finds 55 pounds of cocaine in vehicle outside Cozad

A 31-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, man has been charged after 55 pounds of cocaine were found in his vehicle outside Cozad Thursday afternoon.

Donovan K. Grange is charged with possession of 140 grams or more of cocaine and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Grange made an initial appearance Friday in Dawson County Court, where Judge Jeffrey M. Wightman set his bail at 10% of $1 million.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.

The cocaine charge was filed as a Class 1B felony, which carries a prison sentence of 20 years to life. The marijuana charge is an infraction.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release and court records:

About 1 p.m. Thursday, a trooper approached Grange at a gas station near the Cozad interchange of Interstate 80. The trooper approached Grange at the pump to question him about “abnormal driving” as he was heading east on I-80 in a Chrysler Pacifica.

A woman and a 3-month-old child were passengers in the vehicle. The woman told the trooper there was approximately 8 ounces of marijuana in the car.