New court date set for man charged in sex assault case

Updated, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 23:

After he missed a telephonic Wednesday court hearing, a 77-year-old North Platte man charged in a sexual assault case will appear in court for the first time Jan. 13.

Fred F. Vieyra was charged Nov. 2 with one count of felony sexual assault of a vulnerable adult between July 1 and Aug. 31.

County Judge Joel Jay had ordered Vieyra to make his initial court appearance Wednesday morning. The brief hearing was to be held by phone due to COVID-19 concerns.

When Vieyra failed to take part in the phone call, Jay issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The judge recalled it soon afterward and set the January court date.

Vieyra was released from custody Nov. 6 after posting 10% of $50,000 bail. He remained free on that bail later Wednesday.

