 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New court date set for man charged in sex assault case
0 comments

New court date set for man charged in sex assault case

gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

Updated, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 23:

After he missed a telephonic Wednesday court hearing, a 77-year-old North Platte man charged in a sexual assault case will appear in court for the first time Jan. 13.

Fred F. Vieyra was charged Nov. 2 with one count of felony sexual assault of a vulnerable adult between July 1 and Aug. 31.

County Judge Joel Jay had ordered Vieyra to make his initial court appearance Wednesday morning. The brief hearing was to be held by phone due to COVID-19 concerns.

When Vieyra failed to take part in the phone call, Jay issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The judge recalled it soon afterward and set the January court date.

Vieyra was released from custody Nov. 6 after posting 10% of $50,000 bail. He remained free on that bail later Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kansas man arrested after multiple pursuits
Crime

Kansas man arrested after multiple pursuits

The weekend pursuits involved the State Patrol, the Nebraska Games and Parks Department and the Blaine, Cherry, Brown, Logan, Hooker and Thomas County sheriff’s offices as well as the Thomas County Volunteer Fire Department.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News