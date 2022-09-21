No charges in shooting at Welcome Inn

A 26-year-old man remained in serious but stable condition Wednesday after he was shot in the chest at the Welcome Inn on Saturday night.

A 66-year-old man who admitted to the shooting was not charged as it is believed he acted in self-defense, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office media release.

The Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a gunshot victim at 11:28 p.m. at the Welcome Inn on U.S. Highway 30, just west of North Platte.

The victim was transported to Great Plains Health, then flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The shooter, who remained at the scene, told investigators that he was friends with the victim. The two had dinner together and got into an argument later after the victim began to drink heavily and was asked to leave.

The man, who lives at the Welcome Inn, said the victim threatened him and then said he was going to kill him as he brandished a knife.

The man said he feared for his life and shot the victim with a handgun.