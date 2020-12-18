 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No initial hearing date set for McCook man charged in connection to October murder investigation
0 comments
top story

No initial hearing date set for McCook man charged in connection to October murder investigation

  • 0
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

The case against Travis G. Terwilliger, who is charged with three felonies in connection with a homicide investigation from an Oct. 8 incident, has moved forward.

Friday morning in Red Willow County Court, the 45-year-old McCook man waived his preliminary hearing. The case now heads into district court with no date set for an initial hearing.

Terwilliger is charged with making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and being an accessory to a felony.

He remains confined at the Red Willow County Jail on $750,000 bail with 10% needed to be released.

Terwilliger was arrested on a warrant Dec. 10 at his home. The supporting document for the warrant was sealed.

5 crime stories that stood out in 2020

From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kansas man arrested after multiple pursuits
Crime

Kansas man arrested after multiple pursuits

The weekend pursuits involved the State Patrol, the Nebraska Games and Parks Department and the Blaine, Cherry, Brown, Logan, Hooker and Thomas County sheriff’s offices as well as the Thomas County Volunteer Fire Department.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News