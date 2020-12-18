No initial hearing date set for McCook man charged in connection to October murder investigation

The case against Travis G. Terwilliger, who is charged with three felonies in connection with a homicide investigation from an Oct. 8 incident, has moved forward.
Friday morning in Red Willow County Court, the 45-year-old McCook man waived his preliminary hearing. The case now heads into district court with no date set for an initial hearing.
Terwilliger is charged with making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and being an accessory to a felony.
He remains confined at the Red Willow County Jail on $750,000 bail with 10% needed to be released.
Terwilliger was arrested on a warrant Dec. 10 at his home. The supporting document for the warrant was sealed.
