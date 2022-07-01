North Platte couple charged after malnourished infant is hospitalized

A North Platte couple face felony child abuse charges for the alleged malnourishment of their infant son.

Jason M. and Melinda L. Borda, 37 and 34, respectively, are charged with negligent child abuse with an injury.

Both posted the required 10% of $75,000 bail Thursday.

The two are due back in court July 27.

The couple were arrested Wednesday after an investigation that began June 14, according to court records, when a North Platte police officer responded to Great Plains Health about the welfare of a 6-month-old child.

The officer was told the infant had been brought into the hospital earlier in the day by the Bordas, who were concerned that their son was not gaining weight.

The Bordas said the boy had been born at home, and five days after his birth in early December, they took him to a doctor for a well-baby check so that a birth certificate could be obtained.

The boy weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces at that initial appointment. He was just 3 ounces heavier on June 14.

The officer was told by Great Plains Health staff that the boy was severely malnourished and was diagnosed with failure to thrive.

He was transported to Omaha Children’s Hospital for treatment in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Tests conducted at the hospital showed there was no medical reason for his malnourishment.

Staff members at Children’s Hospital voiced concerns about the Bordas’ behavior. Among their concerns was that Melinda gave inconsistent reports regarding how she had fed the boy in the past and what she fed him.

Nursing staff members said they had to prompt or remind her to feed the boy while in the hospital.

The boy weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces on June 16 and eight days later he weighed 11 pounds, 12 ounces.

He reportedly has continued to gain weight during his time in Children’s Hospital.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.