North Platte couple charged after standoff

Two North Platte individuals appeared in Lincoln County Court Thursday, a day after they were involved in a three-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Michael A. Charging Elk, 31, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer for the incident on the 1400 block of Burlington Boulevard. It is one of two cases he had hearings on Thursday.

Amber M. Araujo, 33, was charged with being an accessory to a felony.

A March 18 preliminary hearing was set for both.

According to a North Platte Police Department media release:

The standoff resulted from an incident that started at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers attempted to stop a gold Chevrolet Suburban near the intersection of East Second Street and Bryan Avenue after the vehicle failed to signal a turn.

The officers were seeking Charging Elk as he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant and they knew that he was connected with the vehicle.

The Suburban did not stop and instead continued down an alley.

With the vehicle still moving, Charging Elk jumped out from the rear passenger seat and took off on foot. He entered a residence on the 1400 block of Burlington Boulevard.