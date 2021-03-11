North Platte couple charged after standoff

Two North Platte individuals appeared in Lincoln County Court Thursday, a day after they were involved in a three-hour standoff with law enforcement.
Michael A. Charging Elk, 31, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer for the incident on the 1400 block of Burlington Boulevard. It is one of two cases he had hearings on Thursday.
Amber M. Araujo, 33, was charged with being an accessory to a felony.
A March 18 preliminary hearing was set for both.
According to a North Platte Police Department media release:
The standoff resulted from an incident that started at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers attempted to stop a gold Chevrolet Suburban near the intersection of East Second Street and Bryan Avenue after the vehicle failed to signal a turn.
The officers were seeking Charging Elk as he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant and they knew that he was connected with the vehicle.
The Suburban did not stop and instead continued down an alley.
With the vehicle still moving, Charging Elk jumped out from the rear passenger seat and took off on foot. He entered a residence on the 1400 block of Burlington Boulevard.
The officers’ attempts to make contact with Charging Elk or Araujo inside the house were unsuccessful, and the two also barricaded the inside of the front door with a couch.
Law enforcement officers established a perimeter around the residence and closed Burlington to traffic between Bryan and McCabe avenues for safety reasons. Firearms were reported to be inside the house.
The Nebraska State Patrol’s SWAT team responded to the scene at 1:43 p.m. and unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with Charging Elk and Araujo.
The State Patrol’s light armored vehicle was later employed to breach the front door, and negotiation attempts continued.
Both Charging Elk and Araujo surrendered at 4:38 p.m. without further incident.
Charging Elk also made an initial appearance Thursday on the case for which the arrest warrant was issued. In that case, he is charged with second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and being a habitual criminal.
The charges stem from a Jan. 17 incident in which he is alleged to have struck a man several times with a metal pipe.
Judge Joel Jay set Charging Elk’s bail at 10% of $500,000 in that case.
A separate bail of 10% of $15,000 was established for the obstruction charge.
Araujo’s bail was set at 10% of $50,000.