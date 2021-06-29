North Platte High School Distinguished Alumnus pleads guilty to securities fraud

A 2016 North Platte High School Distinguished Alumnus pleaded guilty to two of 70 counts of securities fraud by omission in a Denver courtroom last week.
Tyler T. Tysdal, 50, will be sentenced in Denver District Court Jan. 21, 2022, District Attorney Beth McCann said Tuesday in a press release.
A grand jury there indicted the 1989 NPHS graduate in December 2019 after a federal probe found that he and his Georgia business partner had bilked 77 investors — some well-known professional athletes — out of more than $46 million.
McCann said Tysdal, who accepted a plea agreement covering that case and one filed a year later, faces concurrent prison terms of up to eight years.
He also is expected to pay $2 million in restitution up front and more than $18 million overall, the district attorney said.
Carolyn Tyler, a spokeswoman for McCann, said Tysdal remains free on bail pending sentencing. He lives in the Denver suburb of Lone Tree.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission imposed fines in September 2019 of $1.163 million on Tysdal and $160,000 on partner Grant M. Carter. The SEC also barred Tysdal from working in investments for at least three years.
The pair were co-founders in 2011 of Cobalt Sports Capital LLC, which McCann said made short-term, high-interest loans to athletes and entertainers.
A September 2019 SEC settlement said Tysdal and Carter secretly diverted $15 million from Cobalt to cover failing investments in other startup firms.
The firm became insolvent in 2016, the same year Tysdal was one of three NPHS graduates over a 30-year period to be named Distinguished Alumni of the high school.
Cobalt’s investors included former Major League Baseball player Eric Karros and former NFL quarterbacks Matt Cassel and 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. Nearly all of the 77 lost money, the SEC said.
The Denver grand jury’s 2019 indictment included 67 counts related to Tysdal’s activities involving Cobalt.
Another grand jury in December 2020 added three counts of securities fraud related to investments Tysdal solicited in Curious Cork Imports LLC, a wine distributor.
McCann said Tysdal pleaded guilty to one count in each of the two cases against him. He agreed to pay $500,000 in restitution to cover losses of three investors in Curious Cork, she said.
Tysdal holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.