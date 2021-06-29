North Platte High School Distinguished Alumnus pleads guilty to securities fraud

A 2016 North Platte High School Distinguished Alumnus pleaded guilty to two of 70 counts of securities fraud by omission in a Denver courtroom last week.

Tyler T. Tysdal, 50, will be sentenced in Denver District Court Jan. 21, 2022, District Attorney Beth McCann said Tuesday in a press release.

A grand jury there indicted the 1989 NPHS graduate in December 2019 after a federal probe found that he and his Georgia business partner had bilked 77 investors — some well-known professional athletes — out of more than $46 million.

McCann said Tysdal, who accepted a plea agreement covering that case and one filed a year later, faces concurrent prison terms of up to eight years.

He also is expected to pay $2 million in restitution up front and more than $18 million overall, the district attorney said.

Carolyn Tyler, a spokeswoman for McCann, said Tysdal remains free on bail pending sentencing. He lives in the Denver suburb of Lone Tree.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission imposed fines in September 2019 of $1.163 million on Tysdal and $160,000 on partner Grant M. Carter. The SEC also barred Tysdal from working in investments for at least three years.