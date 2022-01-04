North Platte judge sits with Nebraska Supreme Court Tuesday

Nebraska District Court Judge Michael E. Piccolo of North Platte was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Piccolo heard arguments in the Estate of Blan Larson (S-21-0290). This probate case involves the apportionment of inheritance taxes and the use of estate funds to pay inheritance taxes, attorney fees and real estate taxes.

He sat in place of Chief Justice Mike Heavican, who was recused from the case. The court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse himself or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.