 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte judge sits with Nebraska Supreme Court Tuesday
0 Comments
top story

North Platte judge sits with Nebraska Supreme Court Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska District Court Judge Michael E. Piccolo of North Platte was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Piccolo heard arguments in the Estate of Blan Larson (S-21-0290). This probate case involves the apportionment of inheritance taxes and the use of estate funds to pay inheritance taxes, attorney fees and real estate taxes.

He sat in place of Chief Justice Mike Heavican, who was recused from the case. The court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse himself or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel

The woman told officers she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her. Police noted marks on her neck and a broken blood vessel in one of her eyes, but the injuries appeared to be several days old, according to court documents. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News