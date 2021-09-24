North Platte man, 23, charged with child sexual assault

A 23-year-old North Platte man has been arrested after a reported sexual assault of a child.

Daniel Scollin made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Friday and is charged with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child.

He is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on no bail. Judge Joel Jay scheduled a preliminary hearing for Thursday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called Thursday to the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, where staff completed a forensic interview with the child. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the suspect.

Investigators went to a North Platte residence to meet with the man, who refused to speak with them. He was arrested and jailed.