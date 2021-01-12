North Platte man, 53, charged in connection with Jan.1 stabbing

Update, 3:38 p.m., Jan. 12.

A 53-year-old North Platte man is charged with two felonies in connection with the stabbing of a 32-year-old man on Jan. 1.

Nickey L. Cooper made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon, a day after he turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with first-degree assault and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony for the incident that left the victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both charges were filed as a Class 2 felony, which carries a maximum sentence of a 50-year prison term.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.

County Judge Kent Turnbull set Cooper’s bail at 10% of $100,000. Posting that bail amount would also cover his $10,000 bail in a separate case, in which Cooper is charged with third-degree sexual assault in a Dec. 12 incident. According to court records:

North Platte Police Department officers were called at 10:19 p.m. Jan. 1 to a reported assault in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street. The victim had a single stab wound to the mid-left abdomen area.