North Platte man, 53, charged in connection with Jan.1 stabbing

Update, 3:38 p.m., Jan. 12.
A 53-year-old North Platte man is charged with two felonies in connection with the stabbing of a 32-year-old man on Jan. 1.
Nickey L. Cooper made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon, a day after he turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
He is charged with first-degree assault and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony for the incident that left the victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Both charges were filed as a Class 2 felony, which carries a maximum sentence of a 50-year prison term.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.
County Judge Kent Turnbull set Cooper’s bail at 10% of $100,000. Posting that bail amount would also cover his $10,000 bail in a separate case, in which Cooper is charged with third-degree sexual assault in a Dec. 12 incident. According to court records:
North Platte Police Department officers were called at 10:19 p.m. Jan. 1 to a reported assault in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street. The victim had a single stab wound to the mid-left abdomen area.
The man told the officer that Cooper had confronted and stabbed him on the front porch of the residence.
Surveillance footage from the residence confirmed the assault and also the brief continuation of the argument afterward.
Cooper fled before the officers arrived.
The victim was transported to Great Plains Health, where he underwent surgery for his injury.
Original story, published 9:52 a.m. on Jan. 12
A 53-year-old North Platte man wanted in connection with a stabbing in North Platte Jan. 1 is in police custody.
Nick Cooper was arrested without incident Monday, according to a North Platte Police Department media release. He was jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the incident that left a 32-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.