North Platte man accused of attacking 74-year-old father

A 39-year-old North Platte man is charged with a felony as he is alleged to have attacked his 74-year-old father with an unidentified object.

The 74-year-old was transported to Great Plains Health after the Aug. 16 incident. According to court documents, he had “numerous broken orbital bones that were causing bleeding behind his eyes.”

Jonas M. Luea appeared in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree assault.

Judge Joel Jay set Luea’s bail at 10% of $100,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 16.

Luea remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to court documents:

A witness told a North Platte police investigator that he was doing housework in the 74-year-old’s residence when Luea arrived. The man said he heard a commotion and several loud thumps in another room and went to investigate.

The witness said he saw Luea on top of the older man, striking him repeatedly in the head and yelling, “I hate you.”

The witness said he yelled at Luea to get him to stop, only to have Luea walk toward him, so the witness held out a large hammer to deter Luea from assaulting him as well.