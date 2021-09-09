 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte man accused of attacking 74-year-old father
0 comments

North Platte man accused of attacking 74-year-old father

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

A 39-year-old North Platte man is charged with a felony as he is alleged to have attacked his 74-year-old father with an unidentified object.

The 74-year-old was transported to Great Plains Health after the Aug. 16 incident. According to court documents, he had “numerous broken orbital bones that were causing bleeding behind his eyes.”

Jonas M. Luea appeared in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree assault.

Judge Joel Jay set Luea’s bail at 10% of $100,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 16.

Luea remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to court documents:

A witness told a North Platte police investigator that he was doing housework in the 74-year-old’s residence when Luea arrived. The man said he heard a commotion and several loud thumps in another room and went to investigate.

The witness said he saw Luea on top of the older man, striking him repeatedly in the head and yelling, “I hate you.”

The witness said he yelled at Luea to get him to stop, only to have Luea walk toward him, so the witness held out a large hammer to deter Luea from assaulting him as well.

The man said Luea placed an object into his front pants pocket, then ran out of the residence.

The witness could not identify the object.

In his account, Luea’s father told the investigator that he felt a very hard blow to the back of his head before he was forced to the floor. He added that it felt like a hard object, not a fist.

Luea was arrested on a warrant Aug. 25 in Steelville, Missouri.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
Crime

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News