North Platte man accused of chasing girlfriend's car, fleeing law enforcement

A 37-year-old North Platte man is accused of chasing his estranged girlfriend’s car after a verbal altercation, then fleeing law enforcement.

Cassidy W. Sullivan made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court Tuesday afternoon. He is charged in three separate cases.

He is charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, second-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in one case. He is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in another case, and resisting arrest in the third.

Bail in the three cases totals $235,000, of which Sullivan would have to pay 10% to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Judge Joel Jay set a preliminary hearing for all three cases for Thursday.

According to court records:

Police say Sullivan lured the victim to a location just before 7 a.m. Saturday under the pretense of being out of gas. He threatened and verbally abused her when she arrived. The woman became afraid of Sullivan’s behavior and left to return home.

