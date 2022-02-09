North Platte man accused of fleeing from law enforcement officers Tuesday afternoon

A 34-year-old North Platte man is charged with two criminal counts after police say he fled from law enforcement officers in his vehicle and on foot Tuesday afternoon.

Alfonso V. Romero appeared in Lincoln County Court on Wednesday afternoon and is charged with resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Bail was set at 10% of $20,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.

According to court records, Romero — who had four active Lincoln County warrants — was spotted driving near the intersection of West Front Street and North Madison Avenue.

A North Platte Police Department officer attempted to stop the vehicle but Romero did not comply.

A pursuit began with speeds exceeding 50 mph. Romero also ran stop signs as the pursuit continued into a school zone near North Platte High School, police say.

The pursuit eventually ended on Alpha Street between Madison and Jefferson Streets. Romero abandoned his vehicle and ran away.

The Nebraska State Patrol’s K-9 unit was called to assist in the pursuit, and Romero was found hiding in a group of bushes near South Madison and West First Street.