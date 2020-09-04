A 28-year-old North Platte man was arraigned on seven criminal charges over three cases in Lincoln County Court on Friday afternoon.
Rosendo D. Duran Jr. was located by a Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit near the South Platte River and arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was found six days after he walked away from Great Plains Health where he had a law enforcement hold placed on him.
His bail was set at $50,000 by Judge Kent Turnbull to cover all three cases at the same time. Duran must provide 10% of that amount to be released from confinement at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
A preliminary hearing for each of the three cases was set for Sept. 10.
The criminal charges against Duran are:
» He is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, theft-unlawful taking with a value of at least $5,000 and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in one case that stems from a high-speed chase through North Platte on Aug. 28 during which police say he used two different vehicles.
» Duran also was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and a felony charge of attempted second-degree assault that stem from a July 21 incident.
According to court records, he confronted a woman in her car and then chased after her in a minivan when she drove away. The records say Duran drove the minivan directly into the car, and when the woman tried to back up, he struck the vehicle several more times. He then abandoned the minivan and ran away.
» In addition, Duran is charged with misdemeanor counts of assault causing bodily injury to a person and unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle stemming from an Aug. 2 incident.
Duran is accused of taking a vehicle from Scout’s Rest Ranch without the owner’s permission. He is also accused of striking the victim in the left eye later in the day, when the individual went to the location where the vehicle had been moved.
Duran has a outstanding warrant in Buffalo County after he failed to appear there for sentencing Aug. 6. He had pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of second-degree forgery for an incident on Aug. 26, 2019.
He also has a warrant in Hall County as he did not appear for a hearing on July 6 on a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a financial transmission device with a value of under $500. Duran had pleaded not guilty in the Aug. 22, 2019, incident.
Last Friday’s high-speed chase started at the intersection of U.S, Highway 83 and Walker Road with Duran in a Toyota SUV. It continued into North Platte, where a trooper stopped the SUV with a tactical vehicle intervention that spun Duran’s vehicle out of control.
Duran then ran away, stole a Chevrolet pickup truck at a construction site in the city and fled through parking lots and down streets, authorities said. According to court records, numerous bricks flew out of the back of the truck as Duran sped away.
North Platte police arrested Duran at a B Street residence a short time later.
