North Platte man arrested after confrontation with state trooper

KEARNEY — A 25-year-old North Platte man sought in connection with a reported assault was arrested in Buffalo County Sunday night after a confrontation with a state trooper.

The man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, third-degree assault, making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Buffalo County Jail, according to a State Patrol media release. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspected earlier assault as well.

The suspect was not injured during the confrontation, but the trooper sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The trooper was treated at Kearney Regional Hospital and released Sunday.

The State Patrol was informed at 6:20 p.m. that the Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate the man, who reportedly had a handgun.

About two hours later, a trooper was on another call at the Pilot truck stop in Elm Creek when he received information that the suspect might be hiding in one of the truck stop’s shower stalls.

The trooper located the man, and as he attempted to arrest him, the man resisted and attempted to flee. A physical confrontation ensued before the trooper was able to place the suspect into custody.