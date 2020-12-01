North Platte man arrested following standoff south of McCook

A 36-year-old North Platte man was arrested early Tuesday after a standoff south of McCook that lasted more than 4½ hours.

Merrill Johnston III was taken into custody at 2:15 a.m., according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

Johnston, who had outstanding federal and Lincoln County warrants for drug and weapons charges, was transported to the Red Willow County Jail. Additional charges from the standoff are pending.

According to the State Patrol:

McCook police officers twice pursued a Jaguar on U.S. Highway 83. The chase began at 8:30 p.m. and the Jaguar eventually entered a ditch and stopped.

Johnston then ran toward nearby trailer homes and entered one. State troopers and Red Willow sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around the home, and the patrol’s SWAT responded to the scene as well.

Troopers made several commands for Johnston to leave the home before he exited more than four hours later.

No injuries were reported in the incident.