North Platte man charged after knife attack

A 27-year-old North Platte man is charged with second-degree assault after a knife attack Saturday night.

Jesse W. Juarez, who also is charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday.

Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at $250,000, and Juarez must provide 10% of that amount to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Juarez was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 3. The assault charge was filed as a Class IIA felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to court records:

Juarez attempted to stab another man in the abdomen with a large hunting knife, but the man deflected the knife thrust. He sustained a minor cut to the right side of his chest.

North Platte police officers were called at 9 p.m. Saturday to a fight in the 300 block of North Custer Avenue. Officers found the wounded man on top of Juarez in the street and the knife lying in the grass nearby.