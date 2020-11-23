North Platte man charged after knife attack

A 27-year-old North Platte man is charged with second-degree assault after a knife attack Saturday night.
Jesse W. Juarez, who also is charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday.
Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at $250,000, and Juarez must provide 10% of that amount to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Juarez was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 3. The assault charge was filed as a Class IIA felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
According to court records:
Juarez attempted to stab another man in the abdomen with a large hunting knife, but the man deflected the knife thrust. He sustained a minor cut to the right side of his chest.
North Platte police officers were called at 9 p.m. Saturday to a fight in the 300 block of North Custer Avenue. Officers found the wounded man on top of Juarez in the street and the knife lying in the grass nearby.
The man told officers that he had been staying at a house on the 2000 block of West Third Street with Juarez and Juarez’s sister.
During the evening, he and Juarez were sitting in the living room when Juarez suddenly pulled the knife and attempted to stab him, the injured man said.
The man wrestled the knife away from Juarez during an altercation in which Juarez said that he “had to kill him.”
Juarez then ran out of the house with the victim in pursuit. The victim caught up with Juarez at the North Custer location and threw the knife on the lawn before he was able to subdue Juarez after a struggle.
