North Platte man charged with assaulting law enforcement officer

A 25-year-old North Platte man is charged with third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and three other charges after a traffic stop Friday night.

Jordan D. Martinez appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 14.

Bail was set at $25,000, of which Martinez must pay 10% to be released the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Martinez is also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence — second offense, assault of a public safety officer with a bodily fluid, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

According to court records and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:

A deputy stopped a vehicle being driven erratically at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of East Fifth Street and Silber Avenue.

The release states that the driver, Martinez, smelled of alcohol, showed signs of impairment and initially refused to cooperate with instructions. Another deputy arrived, and Martinez exited his vehicle. He was handcuffed but resisted efforts to be placed in a patrol car.

A third deputy arrived as well, and an agitated Martinez was eventually shocked with a stun gun as he kept resisting attempts to search him.