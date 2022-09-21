North Platte man charged with burglary after taking 2 bags of potato chips

A craving for a late afternoon snack led to a trip to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

A 62-year-old North Platte man was arrested on suspicion of burglary Monday as he was in possession of two bags of potato chips taken from a building near Homestead Road and U.S. Highway 30, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office media release.

The Lincoln County 911 center received a report of a residential break-in at 5:11 p.m. The caller reported that a man had entered the building without permission and she had locked herself in an office as he rummaged from one room to the next. She also reported the man unsuccessfully attempted to enter the room she was in, according to court records.

Deputies responded to the scene and detained the man, who was walking along Highway 30 after being removed from the building by employees.

He was then taken to the jail. The man is charged with burglary and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 29 in Lincoln County Court.