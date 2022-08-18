 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte man charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor

A 32-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl numerous times between 2010 and 2016. 

Joshua R. Foust made an initial appearance Thursday in Lincoln County Court and was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor. His bail was set at 10% of $100,000.

An Aug. 25 preliminary hearing is scheduled. He remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center. 

Foust was arrested Wednesday after an investigation that began in late June when the now-15-year-old girl told Department of Health and Human Services officials of the repeated assaults.

