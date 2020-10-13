North Platte man charged with incest, sexual assault of a minor in connection to recent incident

A 37-year-old North Platte man is charged with three felonies, including first-degree sexual assault of a minor, in connection to an incident this past weekend.

The man was arraigned on the charges in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault charge is a Class 1B felony, which carries a term of 20 years to life in prison. He also is charged with incest and committing intentional child abuse with no injury.

The man is not being named by The North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at $500,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 22.

The man, who was arrested at his North Platte residence on Oct. 10, remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center. He must provide 10% of the bail amount to be released.

