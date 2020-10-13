 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte man charged with incest, sexual assault of a minor in connection to recent incident
0 comments
top story

North Platte man charged with incest, sexual assault of a minor in connection to recent incident

gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

A 37-year-old North Platte man is charged with three felonies, including first-degree sexual assault of a minor, in connection to an incident this past weekend.

The man was arraigned on the charges in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault charge is a Class 1B felony, which carries a term of 20 years to life in prison. He also is charged with incest and committing intentional child abuse with no injury.

The man is not being named by The North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at $500,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 22.

The man, who was arrested at his North Platte residence on Oct. 10, remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center. He must provide 10% of the bail amount to be released.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News