 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte man charged with sexual assault of two children
0 comments
top story

North Platte man charged with sexual assault of two children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 34-year-old North Platte man is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, one for each alleged victim in the case.

The man, who is not being named by The North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victims’ identities, made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each charge is a Class 1B felony, which carries a prison sentence of 20 years to life.

Judge Ed Steenberg set a preliminary hearing for July 22.

The man remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center on no bail.

The man was arrested on Monday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News