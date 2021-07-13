North Platte man charged with sexual assault of two children

A 34-year-old North Platte man is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, one for each alleged victim in the case.
The man, who is not being named by The North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victims’ identities, made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Each charge is a Class 1B felony, which carries a prison sentence of 20 years to life.
Judge Ed Steenberg set a preliminary hearing for July 22.
The man remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center on no bail.
The man was arrested on Monday afternoon.
